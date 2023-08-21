The Atlanta City Council has announced the public viewing information and celebration of life services for longtime and former council member Jim Maddox.

Maddox will lie in state inside the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on the campus of Morehouse College, 830 Westview Drive, SW, on Wednesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Drive, SW.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, SW.

Interment will also take place on Thursday at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, NW.

Maddox was known as ‘Dean of the Atlanta City Council’ serving eight terms. He served as the District 11 representative and retired in 2009 after serving 32 years in office. He is credited as the longest-serving council member in the city’s history.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to make contributions and donations in memory of Jim Maddox to the following organizations, Andrew and Walter Young Family YMCA, Quality Living Services, Inc., and Morehouse College.

For more information, visit https://ymcaofmetroatlanta.givingfuel.com/support-your-local-ymca-young or https://giving.morehouse.edu/.