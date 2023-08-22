Oglethorpe University is now offering a Master of Business Administration degree program with a select cohort of 24 students. The program has been requested for several years, the university said.

An MBA through the liberal arts lens, Oglethorpe’s program consists of 30-credit hours that can be completed in one year. It will be taught by Hammack School of Business faculty, and students will not have to take prerequisites. Instead, they will have a self-paced, online bootcamp at the start of each semester to prepare.

In-person instruction maximizes face time with faculty and peers while virtual access to the live lectures helps with students’ flexibility. Evening classes are offered Monday to Thursday.

“We have designed this degree program with the working professional in mind,” said Hammack School of Business Dean Stephen Craft. “The learner will have full control and flexibility in how they want to participate all while keeping live teaching with real professors as the cornerstone of the program.”

Like admission to all degree programs at Oglethorpe, standard tests like the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), are optional. Test scores can be submitted with the application, but are not required.

“The Oglethorpe MBA is the ideal business-focused credential to pair with any undergraduate degree from any discipline,” Craft said. “By focusing on critical thinking and communication skills, delivering excellence in student-focused classroom instruction, and keeping live teaching in modest sized classes, our MBA will be an extension of the Oglethorpe experience to the graduate degree level.”