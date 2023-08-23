Lenox Park campus (Courtesy of TSW)

The city of Brookhaven beat out a number of government entities to provide a shuttle service for employees of the Lenox Park corporate campus.

At the Aug. 22 meeting, Brookhaven City Council approved a two-year resolution to spend $527,800 from the Special Services District taxes. The effort is being encouraged by Brookhaven’s Economic Development department.

The shuttle service was an integral part of the decision of AT&T and other employers to expand their workforce, activate the Lenox Park campus, and get employees back to work, according to Brookhaven Communications Director Burke Brennan.

Scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, the shuttle provides rapid transportation service between Lenox Park buildings and the Brookhaven, Lenox and Buckhead MARTA stations.

In other news, the council approved:

Reimbursing $23,502 to the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce for Red White and BlueHaven Car Show expenses.

Appropriating $50,000 from the General Fund Tree Fund Assigned Fund Balance for tree canopy landscaping and pruning.

Spending $198,000 for stormwater conveyance rehabilitation on Club Place and $253,000 for stormwater repairs on Victor Road and Dunwoody Trail.

Spending $10,500 from the General Fund for the installation of five streetlights on Cove Circle NE.

City Council also voted to pass a resolution increasing a contract with Fides Development, LLC, by $500,450 not to exceed $1.7 million. Fides is providing project management services for the Brookhaven City Hall project budgeted for $78 million at the MARTA station at 4047 Peachtree Road NE.