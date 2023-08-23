www.OHSNAPKID.com “LIKE” the page! Tag you and your friends! facebook.com/ohsnapkid Please visit our site for full galleries and to purchase prints! Join our other networks! twitter.com/ohsnapkid Instagram: ohsnapkid © Oh Snap Kid (Ryan Purcell) 2007 – 2017

The 21st annual Grant Park Conservancy Summer Shade Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event will feature one-of-a-kind art, an expansive Kids Zone, food and drinks, and two days of live music performances, This year’s festival also commemorates the 140th anniversary of Grant Park.

Warming up the stage before live music takes over, both days will begin with a yoga demonstration from Yoga Poses Daily on Saturday and Tend Yoga and Wellness on Sunday.

Saturday will also feature an educational martial arts demonstration from Cuong Nhu. Kids and parents alike can watch demonstrations from Challenge Aerial in the Kids Zone near the Bouncy House Village on both days between 2 and 4 p.m.

Paid parking is available in the Grant Park Gateway parking facility (759 Boulevard, 30312), and the parking lot off of Cherokee Avenue in the Zoo Atlanta lot (800 Cherokee Avenue, 30315). There is also street parking along Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta Avenue, Park Avenue, and Sydney Street. There will be a bike valet available for cyclists attending the event.

The festival is produced by and benefits the Grant Park Conservancy, the non-profit organization committed to the restoration, maintenance, and beautification of historic Grant Park.

For more information, visit www.summershadefestival.org and check out the music lineup below.

MUSIC SCHEDULE



Saturday

12:00 p.m. – Yes Ma’am

1:00 p.m. – False Hearted Lovers

2:20 p.m. – Forrest Isn’t Dead

3:25 p.m. – Front Porch Session Players

4:40 p.m. – Migrant Worker

6:00 p.m. – Rare Birds

7:00 p.m. – Higher Choir

8:40 p.m. – Mercyland

Sunday

1:00 p.m. – Reasonable Doubt

2:05 p.m. – Nero Simon and the Sunsetters

3:20 p.m. – Rodeo Twister

4:30 p.m. – The Mar-Tans

5:45 p.m. – Jackson County Line

In conjuction with the festival, the 21st edition of the Adams Realtors Run for the Park will take place on Saturday starting and ending at Zoo Atlanta.

Run for the Park ushers in the Summer Shade Festival and also raises funds for the Grant Park Conservancy.

The race course begins and ends at the Zoo Atlanta parking lot on Cherokee Avenue and follows a scenic route on the streets bordering Grant Park, along with a loop through North Grant Park. The course was recertified by a representative of USA Track and Field this year and counts as a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier.

Pre-registration for the race is open through August 25. Registration for the 5K and Stroller Stroll is $45.

Race day registration will be available beginning at 7 a.m. This year’s 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and is open to walkers, runners and strollers. It also will feature a free Kids Tot Trot race for children 5 and under starting at 8:45 a.m. The race is rain or shine.

More event and registration information is available here.