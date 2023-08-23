Johnny Hollman Sr.

The family of Johnny Hollman, Sr., is calling for a protest and the release of video footage after a deadly interaction with Atlanta Police officers on Aug. 10.

On the day of his death, Hollman, 62, was in a minor car accident near Morehouse College which APD determined was Hollman’s fault. When APD tried to issue a traffic citation, Hollman “became agitated and uncooperative” according to the police report.

APD Officer Kiran Kimbrough discharged a taser and hancuffed Hollman, noticing after the arrest that he was unresponsive. Hollman’s daughter said she watched while her father was receiving CPR from paramedics. The father of five and church deacon died at Grady Hospital.

The incident is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The family is planning a protest at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 at APD headquarters, 226 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA, 30303.

The Hollman family attorney says they’re seeking justice, transparency and accountability from the Atlanta Police Department.

“They call for a swift and unbiased investigation into this incident, ensuring that all relevant facts are considered, and appropriate action is taken,” attorney David Bozeman said in a statement.

“The Hollman family firmly believes that releasing this video footage will shed light on the incident and bring attention to the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the actions of the Atlanta police officer involved,” Bozeman added.