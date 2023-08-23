Spear Street plans interior and exterior enhancements for Perimeter Summit including the modernization of lobbies. (JLL/Spear Capital)

Spear Street Capital has announced it will make “significant improvements” to the office component of the Perimeter Summit mixed-used development in Brookhaven.

Spanning nearly 1.3 million square feet of Class-A office space in the heart of the Central Perimeter, the development was purchased by Spear Street earlier this year.

Perimeter Summit office space includes Summit One, a 21-story, 520,000-square-foot tower; Summit Two, an 18-story, 415,000-square-foot tower; and Summit Four, a 16-story, 360,000-square-foot tower.

Spear Capital said it plans to enhance outdoor amenities at the property, including walking trails, outdoor workspaces with high-speed WiFi, gardens, and bocce ball courts. Weekly events for tenants such as outdoor yoga, food trucks, and markets with local artisans are already being held.

Plans within the office buildings will include the modernization of lobbies and enhanced common areas.

In addition to the office building cafes, an airstream trailer serving coffee, smoothies and small bites will pop up next to Summit Four. SRS Real Estate Partners was hired to enhance the food and beverage options at the campus, which already features Savi Provisions, Villa Christina Restaurant, Summit Coffee Shop, and an outpost of Sweetgreen.

CBRE handles property management and tenant engagement for Perimeter Summit. New York-based Fogarty Finger is leading the architecture and design for the renovations.

JLL Executive Managing Director Adam Viente, Senior Managing Director Brooke Dewey and Senior Associate Alexis Easterling are handling office leasing on behalf of Spear Street.

“Perimeter Summit’s existing amenities and strategic location combined with our planned improvements will create an exceptional workplace experience that today’s office users are looking for. With JLL on board, we are confident that we will be successful in continuing to attract large-scale corporate users seeking a highly amenitized office environment,” Laura Dunn, managing director at Spear Street, said in a press release.