The Big Peach Sizzler 10K start in 2022.

Miles for Cystic Fibrosis will host their Big Peach Sizzler 10K and 5K runs on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4.

The popular running event will host thousands of attendees this year as they begin their 10K journey in Chamblee and their 5K journey in Brookhaven.

The race is presented by Miles for Cystic Fibrosis (M4CF), an Atlanta-based nonprofit that raises funds to support families struggling with the high cost of cystic fibrosis.

“We’re excited that Sizzler 2023 is returning to its pre-Covid race energy thanks to our

participants and our presenting sponsors Big Peach Running Co. and Flying Biscuit Café. We are grateful for the consistent engagement through the years from the running community as they help us work towards supporting those with CF to live longer and stronger lives,” said Becky Penuel, the Executive Director for M4CF.

After their respective runs, attendees will then join in on a huge post-race celebration located in the Buckhead Station shopping center. To celebrate their race finish, event attendees will enjoy a fully catered breakfast from Flying Biscuit Café. For those 21 and over, there will be cold beer from StillFire Brewing available. Attendees will celebrate crossing the finish line with music, medals for all finishers and sponsor giveaways.

The proceeds from the Big Peach Sizzler go to provide direct support to the cystic fibrosis community. There are are a few remaining spaces left for runners, walkers, volunteers and race sponsors. To register or learn more please visit the race

website at www.runsizzler.com.