Civil rights groups and community leaders held a prayer vigil and rally supporting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday.

They pushed back against calls from some state Republicans to sanction Willis following the indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies last week for interference in the 2020 election.

With the Capitol in the background, about a dozen people spoke, beginning with prayers from clergy members from various faiths.

“We stand by District Attorney Fani Willis in her efforts to uphold the law and hold individuals accountable regardless of their position,” Democratic State Sen. Tonya Anderson (D-Lithonia) said on behalf of the nearly 70 Georgia Legislative Black Caucus members. “We believe that our commitment to justice aligns with the values we hold to it.”

Bishop Reginald T. Jackson of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church directed his words toward Republican lawmakers who want Willis removed from office.

“Why is it you would investigate the district attorney of Fulton County because she did a thorough investigation? But you do nothing against the district attorney of Coffee County,” Jackson said.

Misty Hampton, the former Coffee County elections supervisor, and Misty Hampton, the former leader of the Republican Party in Coffee County, are among 18 people indicted along with Trump.

Republican Sen. Matt Brass (R-Newnan) calls Willis’ actions politically motivated. He said the new state Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission should examine Willis’s actions.

“I absolutely think it can be used to investigate and see what her (Willis’) motivations are,” Brass said. “See if there’s a continuous pattern and a failure to carry out her duties.”

A new state law created the commission. The appointed members can remove or sanction prosecutors found to have neglected their duties.

Gov. Brian Kemp is slated to appoint the commission to begin work by Oct. 1.

