We are thrilled to bring back our pop-up dining guide after a brief hiatus to retool and, you know, launch a restaurant and web app. 😉

Going forward, our weekly guide is being built based on our web app (where you can see ALL the pop-up events) and where you can filter to just see the Punk Foodie Recommended events. What we will share here every week will be a subset of that, kinda like the most recommended of the recommended.

There’s some great stuff this coming week: Taiwanese + Southern BBQ collab, Lao + Filipino collab, a trending Walnut Shrimp Sandwich and the return of Bravewojtek with an impressive Polish spread.

Ganji at Sceptre Brewing Arts on Friday, Saturday & Sunday (Oakhurst – ITP)

Head to Sceptre Brewing Arts in Oakhurst this weekend to try out @ganji.atl‘s excellent Asian American fusion. Focusing on Korean fare, they’re bringing back their Gangnam hot wings and pushing tasty sandwiches like their Bulgogi Hoagie. The first chefs to debut at Punk Foodie @ Ponce this fall, we love watching and tasting their forward-thinking menus, and we know you will too.

Orange Lion at Qommunity on Friday & Saturday (EAV – ITP)

Drop by Qommunity to try out @orangelionpat’s Thai American cuisine. Chef is featuring several new dishes you won’t find in every Thai restaurant. “In addition to our #khaomungai and #hatyai fried chicken, we’ve added a Pineapple Chili curry based on an ancient recipe from Thailand’s Rattanakosin era. We’ve also added #tubtimkrob which is a Thai street dessert that’s simply delightful.” These offerings are limited edition, so go try them before they’re gone. Orange Lion will start serving at 5:00pm.

Asian Night Market at Pullman Yards on Friday (Kirkwood – ITP)

Drop by Pullman Yards in Kirkwood on Friday to try out a myriad of amazing pop up chefs and their appealing culinary offerings. AAPI arts, culture, entertainment, K Pop DJs, roller skating, and so much more will provide a night of entertainment and excellent eats. Chefs start serving at 5pm.

Mighty Hans & Secret Pint BBQ Collab at Leftie Lee’s on Friday & Saturday (Avondale Estates – ITP)

This Friday and Saturday @secretpintbbq and ﻿@itsmightyhans﻿ will be serving up an exciting collaboration dinner menu when Taiwanese meets New School GA BBQ at their event dubbed The Backyard BBQ. From smoked Taiwanese sausage to ShaCha pork to LuRou baked beans, this combination is going to be a tasty one you don’t want to miss. The chefs will serve from 5-8pm.

Brave Wojtek at The Bookhouse Pub on Sunday (Old Fourth Ward – ITP)

Swing by The Bookhouse Pub in O4W to try @bravewojtek’s famous pierogies and more very exciting dishes. Known for his Polish heritage and traditional cuisine, the brave Syrian war bear always brings the heat in the kitchen those with Polish backgrounds rave about. Also on the menu will be Chili Crisp Mizeria, Hatch Green Chili Golabki, Buttermilk Fried Cotlet, Fried Egg, and more. Chef will serve starting at 3pm until sell out.

Soupbelly at Leftie Lee’s on Sunday (Avondale Estates – ITP)

Head on over to ﻿@leftielees﻿ this Sunday to get your fix of Soupbelly’s Chinese American offerings. We’ve been spoiled lately with so many Soupbelly pop-ups and in no way are we tired of it. Pre-orders are live right now if you would like to try one of her hot sandwiches during your meal on Sunday. Other menu items will be available to order on a walk-in basis. If her Walnut Shrimp or Fried Chicken Sandos look good, order yours now via the link in her Instagram bio or right here. Ability to order hot sandwiches closes on Friday 8/25.

This will be Soupbelly’s last pop up at the amazing Leftie Lee’s in Avondale Estates. We will have to catch her in Buckhead during the month of September. Located at Olive and Pine, Leftie Lee’s is a pop up friendly staple with ample parking and indoor seating with air conditioning. Pro tip: the tea shop stall next door is known to have tasty boba tea to go with your meal.

SO SO FED and Barangay Lao + Filipino Collab at OK Yaki on Sunday (East Atlanta – ITP)

Drop by OK Yaki in East Atlanta on Sunday to watch the amazing @sosofedatl and ﻿@barangayatl﻿ combine their powers to offer serious dinner menu entertainment. “I’ve been a @sosofedatl fanboy since we moved to Atlanta” says Barangay. “Molli is fearless; her work ethic is on permanent display; her talents & skills shine on every menu; her voice is singular among chefs. I’m honored [H Y P E] to cook alongside her for dinner service on Sunday August 27th. I’ll be bringing some napaka-special edition shareable Filipino fuego to the menu to complement her bangin Laotian classics.” Dinners on at 5:00PM to sell out.

Lil Tamale Boi at East Atlanta Village Farmers Market on Thursday (EAV – ITP)

Drop by East Atlanta Village Farmers Market on Thursday to try out @chef_aldo_garcia’s Central American influenced tamales made with local Atlanta ingredients. He focuses on making seasonal tamales in carnivore, herbivore, and vegan varieties with fresh ingredients sourced from regional farms. “I love exemplifying my Guatemalan heritage through my Lil Tamale Boi project” says Chef Aldo. His homemade hot sauce and paired pickled vegetables are an ode to the Southeast we live in. With an exploding flavor profile, these tamales are a step above the rest. Come taste South American as it meets Southeast Atlanta at the EAV Farmers Market at 4pm.

To read about these and other Punk Foodie recommended pop-ups, check out our ever evolving curated list here. Too see all the pop-ups, check the full web-app here where you can also filter by ITP and OTP..

PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING:

The Atlanta pop-up chef and culinary world suddenly and tragically lost one of our own, the lovely and talented Chef Steven Lingenfelter, founder and mastermind behind Illegal Food, a true pop-up pioneer. His wife and partner Laurie Dominguez is now facing the daunting task of living without her best friend, husband and business partner. Let’s band together and help mitigate the financial concerns she might have. Please donate here. All funds raised will go to Laurie.

About Punk Foodie

Punk Foodie is an Atlanta pop-up restaurant curator and storytelling platform that amplifies and cultivates the city's thriving underground and independent food scene.