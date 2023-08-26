Ace Hardware has acquired one of Atlanta’s oldest heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) companies, Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning.

Moncrief, founded in 1898, has remained in Mutz family throughout the years. The Mutz family will continue to manage the business but now will have access to a wider assortment of products at a lower cost.

Ace Hardware supports nearly 5,000 neighborhood stores across the country. In 2024, Ace will celebrate 100 years of service in local communities.

“We are honored to be a part of the Ace team,” said Phil Mutz, Moncrief General Manager. “While we stick by tried-and-true traditions, we are proud to continually innovate in our business. Ace shares in our mission and values, and they bring a depth of resources that will allow this dedicated team to bring our established level of customer service and quality work to a wider audience and grow the business.”

With its recent acquisition of Moncrief, Ace expands its growing roster of services, which now include handyman services, plumbing, cooling, heating, electrical and paint.

