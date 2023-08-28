On Sunday, Oct. 1, Livable Buckhead will host an evening of live music, delicious food and fun at the intersection of two Buckhead landmarks – PATH400 and the Miami Circle gallery district. Livable Buckhead’s annual Party on the PATH celebrates art and greenspace, two areas of the nonprofit organization’s work to make Buckhead an even better place to live, work and play.

Hundreds will gather at Eclipse di Luna — where PATH400 enters Miami Circle — for an artful evening that starts with a stroll of Atlanta’s leading art galleries, followed by an interactive, artist-led fiber art project and a silent auction. The evening will feature Spanish-style tapas, icy mojitos and dancing to the sounds of 3rd Stream Big Band, which performs a mix of Rock, Soul, R&B, Jazz and Latin beats.

“Livable Buckhead’s work is all about creating connections in Buckhead, which PATH400 exemplifies perfectly,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “Party on the PATH celebrates and supports our work to continue adding greenspace and art to Buckhead — and it’s a great time! Beautiful art, amazing food and a vibrant outdoor experience make this an evening not to be missed.”

General admission tickets for Party on the PATH are $55 each and include tapas and two drink tickets. VIP tickets are $75 each and include tapas, open bar, a commemorative glass and other giveaways. Tickets can be purchased at http://livablebuckhead.org/pop/ and proceeds from the event support Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit organization working to ensure the long-term viability and prosperity of the Buckhead community.

PATH400, Livable Buckhead’s signature project, is transforming Buckhead by creating pedestrian connections between many of the area’s most popular shopping and dining destinations. The 5.2-mile trail is approximately 80 percent complete, and its final major segment between Wieuca Rd. and Loridans Dr. is under construction. Several other trails will connect to PATH400 in Buckhead, the Atlanta BeltLine and extensions of PATH400 through Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Roswell.

Party on the PATH is presented by Lululemon. Event sponsors include Audi Atlanta, RoughDraft Atlanta, Astra, Cannon Equities, Coro Realty, Engel & Volkers, Georgia, Power, Georgia Primary Bank, Selig and Owen & Associates. The Party on the PATH host committee includes Fred Andrew, Nancy Bliwise, Jeff Clark, Cherie Fields, Deirdre and Kenny Greenfield, Sonjui and Anil Kumar, Anne McKillips, Brigitte and Bill Peck, Nancy Sagar, Sumi Shetty, Bob Stasiowski, Kim and Andy Sumlin, and Debra Wathen.

About Livable Buckhead

Livable Buckhead is a nonprofit organization that strives to ensure the long-term viability and prosperity of the Buckhead community. The organization achieves its mission by working cooperatively with individuals, public entities and private businesses to integrate sustainable strategies. Livable Buckhead implements programs related to greenspace, recycling, energy efficiency, commute alternatives, arts and culture, real estate development and land use. For more information about Livable Buckhead and its programs, visit livablebuckhead.org.

About PATH400

PATH400 is a 5.2-mile walkable, bikeable greenway being constructed on public land adjacent to GA400 extending from the bank of Peachtree Creek northward toward the northern edge of Atlanta. It is the centerpiece of a broader greenspace plan, the Buckhead Collection, initiated by Atlanta Councilman Howard Shook. Livable Buckhead is spearheading the PATH400 project in partnership with the Buckhead Community Improvement District (Buckhead CID) and the PATH Foundation. Several other agencies and organizations are involved in the development of PATH400, including Georgia Department of Transportation, the City of Atlanta, MARTA, Atlanta Neighborhood Planning Unit B, and Atlanta Public Schools. PATH400 will increase access to community amenities such as arts, historic, and cultural exhibits; neighborhood pocket parks and greenspaces; retail centers; and learning centers. For more information about PATH400 or to donate to the capital campaign, visit livablebuckhead.com.