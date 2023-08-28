Oglethorpe University students

The Intercultural Center is open and ready for new and returning Oglethorpe University students as they begin the fall semester at the Brookhaven campus.

The diversity, equity and inclusion initiative is located on the second floor of the Turner Lynch Campus Center. The center offers support, advocacy, engagement, and programs and services to promote a sense of belonging for students from historically marginalized and excluded identities, the university said.

The Intercultural Center also provides educational opportunities for all students to develop deeper understandings of and more effective skills in participating in a diverse, inclusive, and equitable campus community and world.

“Estela Crocheting” by Yehimi Cambrón.

Deepening the diversity and multiculturalism on campus, Yehimi Cambrón’s art exhibit is on display through Oct. 15 at Oglethorpe University Museum inside Lowry Hall.

“Documenting the Undocumented in the South” depicts the breadth of the American immigrant experience as people grapple with the country’s immigration system.

Cambrón became undocumented at seven years old when she immigrated from Michoacán, Mexico, to Atlanta. She grew up on Buford Highway and attended Cross Keys High School and Agnes Scott. Cambrón is a full-time artist, activist, and national public speaker.