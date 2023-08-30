Brookhaven flooding on Redding Road between Peachtree Road and Caldwell Road.

Brookhaven’s Emergency Management division is urging residents to stay aware after I-285 closed after minor flooding and Nancy Creek overtopped its banks on Aug. 29.

“As we learned from recent storms, flash flooding is a risk to our creeks and the roadways,” said Sgt. Matthew Murray, the Brookhaven Police Department’s Emergency Management team lead.

Water quickly receded, Murray said, but residents should remain aware of risks. Flash floods occur suddenly and usually within hours of excessive heavy rainfall.

Residents are being advised to sign up for Brookhaven Alerts.

When a flash flood watch is issued, start thinking about a plan of action and where to relocate if water begins to rise.

A flash flood warning is issued when dangerous flash flooding is happening due to excessive heavy rain or a dam/levee failure. The National Weather service recommends acting quickly, as flash floods are an imminent threat with mere have seconds to move to higher ground.

The National Weather Service has the following flood safety rules:

During periods of heavy rains, stay away from flood-prone areas such as stream beds, drainage ditches, and culverts.

Move to higher ground if flooding threatens your area.

If you live or work in flood-prone areas, remain alert during periods of heavy rain.

Be especially cautious at night as it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Never drive your car into water of unknown depth. Most flash flood deaths occur when people drive their vehicles into flood waters. Remember: Turn Around Don’t Drown!

If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Flood water may rise quickly, cover the vehicle and sweep it away.

Stay out of flooded areas. The water may still be rising and very swift. A rapidly flowing stream can sweep you off your feet and sweep your vehicle downstream.

Children are especially vulnerable and should not be allowed to play in or around flowing water.

Water can run off streets and parking lots rapidly, causing natural and man-made drainage systems to overflow with flood waters.

Flood waters can hide rocks, trees, trash, and other debris that can be dangerous to someone in their path.

For more information on flooding awareness and preparation, visit www.gema.georgia.gov/floods-and-flash-floods. To register for Brookhaven Alerts, visit www.BrookhavenGA.gov/BrookhavenAlert.