PERC Coffee is expected to open in Larkin on Memorial this fall, while Birdcage is expected to open in early 2024.

PERC Coffee and Birdcage are set to join the Larkin on Memorial mixed development in Grant Park.

According to a press release, PERC will take over 1,500 square feet of store, plus 500 square feet of patio space in the 63,000 square-foot development from Paces Properties this fall. Birdcage, which comes from the owner of Firepit Pizza Tavern – also located in Larkin on Memorial – is expected to open in a 3,000 square foot space in early 2024.

“We couldn’t be happier to have PERC Coffee joining the development later this year and Birdcage coming early next year,” said David Cochran, President & CEO of Paces Properties, in the release. “Both will be a fantastic fit for the Grant Park neighborhood and serve as places where residents can come enjoy delicious food and drink in a welcoming and engaging environment.”

PERC Coffee was founded in Savannah in 2010 and opened its first Atlanta location in 2020. The Grant Park store will be the company’s fourth location. Other stores can be found in East Lake, Virginia Highland, and the original in Savannah.

“We look for spaces where we can connect with the neighborhood,” said PERC Coffee Founder, Owner, and CEO Philip Brown in the release. “Everything lined up, and we knew it was time to join the Larkin on Memorial community. The space is perfect, and we love the neighborhood. We cannot wait to party with the folks in Grant Park.”

Birdcage comes from owner Leslie Cohen, a winner of the “Cutthroat Kitchen” competition and owner of Firepit Pit Pizza Tavern, and will offer Latin-inspired dishes.

Correction: a previous version of this article said PERC Coffee was founded in 2020. That has been updated to reflect the company’s founding in Savannah in 2010.