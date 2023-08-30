Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee is soft launching its new shop on Aug. 30. (Photo via Rawpixel)

Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee is expected to soft open its second store today, Aug. 30, in Midtown.

The cafe and bakery serves dairy-free gelato, vegan baked goods, and coffee. The shop’s second store will be located on the Atlanta BeltLine at 985 Monroe Drive Suite B, according to a press release.

The gelato shop was founded by Kendra Bauser and her two daughters, Layla and Valentina, in 2019. The original shop is located at 209 Edgewood Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

The soft opening is expected to start at 9 a.m.