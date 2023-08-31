National Waffle Day was Aug. 24, but it’s never too late to try the Y’all Burger from Dunwoody’s NFA Burger.

This concoction comes from the mind of founder and owner Billy Kramer. Kramer said the inspiration behind the idea for the burger comes from a personal place.

“My mother was a breakfast all day person. When my parents landed for Thanksgiving, my mom wanted to go to straight to Waffle House even though we had enough food prepared for an entire football team,” Kramer said in an emailed statement. “I came across Liege waffles several years ago. I didn’t really have a place for them on the menu, but they were so good that I had to find a place for them at NFA.”

Kramer’s mother passed away long before NFA Burger opened, and he decided to create the Y’all Burger in her honor. Take a look below to see what you need to make this delicious creation.

NFA Burger’s the Y’all Burger (photo by Lia Picard).

NFA Burger’s Y’all Burger How To: