Courtesy Open Hand Atlanta

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is seeking volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 9, to visit the Atlanta Community Food Bank and assist with sorting and packing recently donated food, repackaging produce and grains and boxing non-perishable items for seniors across Atlanta. Community members are invited to participate in the service project from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is located at 3400 N Desert Dr, Atlanta, GA 30344.

Additionally, the Y is also inviting volunteers to help deliver meals at Open Hand on Saturday, Sept. 9. There are multiple shifts available for those interested. Open Hand is located at 181 Armour Dr, Atlanta, GA 30324.

These events are part ofthe YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s annual Days of Service events. The Y is hosting this year’s annual events on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. The organization will bring together volunteers from across the metro Atlanta area to complete service projects benefiting neighbors and partners in need. Working together with volunteers, staff and partner organizations, the Y aims to make a measurable collective impact within the community.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, please visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/daysofservice.