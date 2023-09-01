Mark Frost Hilerie Lind

Four candidates have thrown their hat into the ring for for mayor of Brookhaven.

With current Mayor John Ernst reaching his term limit, former Brookhaven City Council member John Park and former Brookhaven Arts and Culture Commission Chair Lauren Kiefer launched their campaigns earlier this summer.

Two political newcomers – Mark Frost and Hilerie Lind – have also qualified for the Nov. 7 race.

Mark Frost

Mark Frost, a seven-year resident of Brookhaven, was vice president of operations, GM Brands, for Jim Ellis Automotive Atlanta, where he ran a dealership with 300 employees and $90 million in annual revenue.

Now semi-retired, Frost jumped into the race because he said residents are looking for a change.

“About half of Brookhaven residents are really having a tough time,” he said. “It’s paycheck to paycheck. Inflation is making people in Brookhaven make some hard choices.”

Frost said he was concerned about spending, rising tax bills, and the city’s recent controversies.

“The seemingly extravagant spending, including a massive $78 million being spent on a new city hall; the huge spike in personal and business property tax bills; and the volume of controversies – including the Toco Hills annexation affair – has left me and my supporters wondering if the current regime hasn’t completely lost touch with its constituency,” Frost said.

Frost, a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, prides himself on being fiscally responsible. He said he “agonizes over every penny.”

Hilerie Lind

Hilerie Lind, a six-year resident of Brookhaven, is a federal employee for the U.S. Department of Labor and has served as a liaison and public health adviser for the Centers for Disease Control during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also served on DeKalb County School’s Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) committee.

“I am not in this for financial gain, or a political career, or trying to change the community. I’m actually here for them because I’m a part of the community,” Lind said. “I have struggled, just like many other people have in Brookhaven.”

Lind, who has yet to attend a city council meeting, said she is looking forward to hearing about what community members need while canvassing.

Lind wants to take a closer look at “the city’s standards and practices for hiring and firing and retaining employees.”

A graduate of the University of Akron, Lind earned a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University, an MBA from American InterContinental University, and a certificate of business from Cornell University.

Lind said her campaign website would be launching soon.

Rough Draft will continue providing campaign coverage as it becomes available.