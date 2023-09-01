BBH Kitchen will be serving up their specialty Bún bò Huế at Ao Corner in Duluth on Sunday.



THE GUIDE

Ruki’s Kitchen (Ethiopian) at Qommunity on Friday and Saturday (EAV – ITP)

East Africa meets East Atlanta when @rukiskitchenatl brings traditional Ethiopian fare to the @qommunityeav food hall. Offering flavorful dishes enjoyed by locals and visitors, check out this unique spot for Ethiopian cuisine. Dinner is served from 5pm-9:30pm.

M&M’s Comfort Zone (Comfort Food) at Peachtree Road Farmers Market on Saturday (Buckhead – ITP)

Sister-owned gourmet Southern sandwich food truck M&M’s Comfort Zone is popping up at @ptreefarmersmkt and serving their delectable Salmon Cakes Benedict and Carolina Pork Benedict on their honey butter glazed buttermilk biscuits. You don’t want to miss these elevated breakfast options as you stroll through the dog-friendly farmers market taking place every Saturday at The Cathedral of St. Philip.

Boasting over 60 food vendors using Georgia ingredients, live music, and a kid friendly playground, many are casting their vote for PRFM to be lauded as The Best Farmers Market in America. We agree that this expertly-curated farmers market deserves a national spotlight. Head to PRFM’s Instagram bio to submit your vote. Market is open and chefs are serving from 8:30am-12pm.

Oyster Festival with Slow Food at Kimball House on Sunday (Decatur – ITP)

@kimballhouse in conjunction with Shell to Shore, Shiny Dime Oysters, and UGA Extension that translates the science of everyday living for farmers, families, and communities to foster a healthy and prosperous Georgia, bring you a first time event Oysters & Muscadines.

The event will discuss the importance of Shell to Shore’s oyster shell recycling program and offer a tasting of a muscadine cocktail or mocktail from Kimball House and Sea Bear Oyster Bar (Athens). Learn about muscadines in Georgia from UGA Extension Agent and small fruits expert, Josh Fuder. This ticketed event runs from 3pm-5pm and is offering a pay-what-you-can option to be accessible to all.

Korean Fusion x Chico Querico at Tortuga y Chango on Sunday (Oakhurst – ITP)

Maricela Vega (@chicoquerico) and Seung Hee Lee (@koreanfusion) team up for their first pop up of 2023 at the amazing sister restaurant of El Tesoro, @tortugaychango. The mezcaloteca opens its doors to Korean vibes and will serve exciting fusion dishes like Kimchi Quesadillas paired with Mezcal Margs.

BBH Kitchen’s Vietnamese Bún bò Huế Pop-Up at Ao Corner on Sunday (Duluth – OTP)

@bbhkitchen who regularly does weekend delivery of Vietnamese Bún bò Huế is popping up at @aocorneratl for a lunch service. Food and fun starts at noon. Lots of buzz around these guys…

So So Fed (Lao) x Genes (BBQ) Collab at OK Yaki on Monday (East Atlanta – ITP)

Two pop up powerhouses combine forces in East Atlanta to deliver a dinner service that will have a line out the door clear to Moreland Avenue. Chef Molli from @sosofedatl will bring the Lao cuisine and Chef Avery from @genesgenesgenes will bring the Viet-Cajun-style BBQ. With the recent news of Genes taking over the former Salaryman space, East Lake residents are in for a menu of brisket plates, dinosaur beef ribs, reubens, cacio e pepe corn, special late-night offerings, and a kids menu at his new brick and mortar. Swing through 5pm-midnight to watch the show.

Bravewojtek (Polish-American) at Whoopsies on Wednesday (Reynoldstown – ITP)

@bravewojtek brings his definition of scenic eastern European food to @whooopsiesplace Wednesday September 6th and 13th for a mouthwatering series that will make dinner feel like a vacation for your tastebuds. Food’s on at 5pm-11pm.

