Lose Design created this master plan for Old Riverside Park, which emphasizes passive uses. (Sandy Springs/Lose Design)

Sandy Springs City Council approved spending up to $500,000 for the final design and construction plans for Old Riverside Park.

“The estimated construction cost is between $4.5 million and $5 million,”Recreation Director Mike Perry said during the Sept. 5 meeting. “Partial funding in the amount of $4 million is currently available in the city’s capital fund.”

The parkland is located behind the Riverside Club near the intersection of Old Riverside Drive and Riverside Drive.

The final plan includes multiple nature trails, river observation locations, play experiences and green infrastructure elements while maintaining the passive nature of the site, Perry said. A bid from Lose Design, which was contracted in March 2022 to produce a master plan for the 23-acre site, was approved for the project.

The design process will take eight to nine months to complete, which Perry said provides sufficient time for the city to evaluate options to fully fund the project.

“It’s an important park and I’m really excited for the passive nature of the park and beautiful setting. And I look forward to seeing this get going and having a chance to visit it while we’re working on it,” City Councilmember Andy Bauman said.