A 24-year-old man died at Grady Memorial Hospital on Sept. 3, three days after a Fulton County Jail officer found him unresponsive during a routine check.

Jail staff attempted to revive Shawndre Delmore until he was taken by medical staff to Grady on Aug. 31, according to a press release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. He remained unresponsive and died on Sept. 3.

Atlanta police arrested him on April 1 on second-degree burglary and willful obstruction of officers charges. Delmore was booked at the Fulton County Jail, where he was being held on a $2,500 bond on the burglary charge, according to the press release.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and the Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation, the press release said.

Delmore was the sixth person to die in Fulton County custody since the end of July, according to WABE. The jail is under a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for jail conditions, with violence, filthy conditions, and the death of a man in 2022 whose body was covered in insects when he was found.

The fifth inmate was Dayvion Blake, 23, who died on Aug. 31 after being taken to Grady, according to a Sept. 1 press release. He was stabbed during a fight along with two others who were wounded. Blake was pronounced dead at 3:29 p.m., approximately five hours before Delmore was taken to the hospital.

Blake had been arrested on charges including possession of cocaine and battery.

The fourth inmate was Samuel Lawrence, 34, who was found by a detention officer unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 26. Lawrence had been arrested by Atlanta police for second-degree arson and was booked at the jail on Dec. 26, 2022. He was being held on a $30,000 bond, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

The other three people who recently died include 66-year-old Alexander Hawkins, 34-year-old Christopher Smith , and 40-year-old Montay Stinson.