Interfaith Atlanta ’s 3rd annual Interfaith Festival takes place Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2-5:30 pm. at Columbia Theological Seminary, 701 S. Columbia Drive, in Decatur.

The family-friendly, which is free to attend, will have 15 of Atlanta’s faith-based organizations and communities participating with exhibitor tables, food of many cultures, and more.

There will also be music, dancing, comedy, games, and storytelling along with displays to help learn about different faiths. Meditation will be offered in the Contemplation Tent, service projects for youth, and more on the eve of the 9/11 National Day of Service.

“September is metro Atlanta’s festival season, and we are excited to present the festival that makes a difference,” says Rabbi Ellen Nemhauser, Interfaith Atlanta’s Board Chair. “People from our diverse communities, churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and more will come together to celebrate the beauty and diversity of our city’s faith communities. It’s a great opportunity to ask questions, communicate and learn from one another, give back to help those in need, and of course to be entertained while enjoying good food. This is a one-of-a-kind festival.”

For more information, visit interfaithatlanta.org.