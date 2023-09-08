If you’re looking for professional lawn and garden care services in Alpharetta, there are several companies that offer these services.

Here are some of the top companies in the area:

1. Lawn Love Lawn Care

Lawn Love Lawn Care is a highly reputable lawn care service provider, serving Alpharetta and its surrounding areas. They take pride in offering their clients a wide range of first-rate lawn care services to help keep their lawns in pristine condition.

They are committed to delivering top-quality services and customer satisfaction, which is why they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all of their services.

Services:

Lawn care/maintenance

Gardening

Lawn fertilization

Lawn aeration

Weed control

Pre-emergent weed control

Lawn seeding

Yard clean up

Leaf removal

Gutter cleaning

Contact: Reach them online at lawnlove.com or by calling 470-443-9522

2. Turf Masters Lawn Care

Turf Masters Lawn Care understands that different lawns have different needs, and that is why they tailor their services to meet the unique needs of each lawn. They use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to ensure your lawn is healthy, green, and lush.

Turf Masters Lawn Care is committed to using eco-friendly products that are safe for your family, pets, and the environment. They believe that a beautiful lawn shouldn’t come at the expense of the environment.

Services:

Lawn care program

Lime applications

Core aeration and seeding

Tree and shrub care

Fungicides

Growth regulators

Mosquito control

Fire ants

Armyworms

Contact: Reach them online at turfmasterslawncare.com or by calling 770-662-8200

3. Personal Touch Lawn Care

As a family-owned and operated business, Personal Touch Lawn Care takes pride in offering a wide range of lawn care services to meet the needs of their valued customers. Whether you’re in need of routine lawn mowing, fertilization, weed control, or any other type of lawn care service, they’ve got you covered.

At Personal Touch Lawn Care, they understand that every lawn is different and requires a unique approach. That’s why they take the time to assess your lawn and develop a customized plan tailored to your specific needs.

Services:

Landscape installation

Landscape maintenance

Landscape design

Hardscapes

Irrigation

Outdoor lighting

Special projects

Contact: Reach them online at ptlcatlanta.com or by calling 770-908-1238

4. Agropro Lawn Care

Agropro Lawn Care is a locally owned and operated lawn care company that has been serving the community of Alpharetta for many years. They specialize in providing top-notch lawn and garden care services to both homeowners and businesses.

When it comes to lawn and garden care, Agropro Lawn Care offers a wide range of services that cater to the unique needs of each of their clients.

Agropro Lawn Care stands behind every service they offer and are confident that you will be completely satisfied with the work that they do. In fact, they offer a satisfaction guarantee on all of their services, so you can rest assured that you are in good hands.

Services:

Core aeration

Aeration and seeding

Disease control

Turf booster

Growth regulator

Grub control

Fire ant control

Flea and tick control

Mosquito control

Contact: Reach them online at www.agropro.net or by calling 678-445-9990

5. All Turf Lawn Care

All Turf Lawn Care is a highly professional and experienced lawn care service provider operating in Alpharetta. One of the key advantages of choosing All Turf Lawn Care is its use of state-of-the-art equipment and techniques. This allows them to provide exceptional quality and results that are simply unmatched by other lawn care providers in the area.

In addition to their top-notch services, All Turf Lawn Care also offers a satisfaction guarantee on all of their work. This means that if you’re not completely satisfied with their work, they’ll do everything they can to make it right.

Services

Lawn Care Program

Lawn Aeration

Shrub & Tree Care

Top Dressing

Aeration & Overseeding

Bed Weed Control

Mosquito Control

Fire Ant Control

Contact: Reach them online at www.allturflawncare.com or by calling 770-554-5478

No matter which company you choose, make sure to do your research and choose a company that meets your specific needs. All of these companies have a proven track record of providing high-quality lawn and garden care services to homeowners in Alpharetta.