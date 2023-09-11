The Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department has a new interim director after the termination of Patrick Nalley, who was caught in a sting with Cobb County Police for soliciting a minor.

Robby Newton is working as Brookhaven’s interim director while the city searches for a permanent replacement. Newton retired in May after 12 years as Johns Creek Parks and Recreation director.

During his tenure, Newton oversaw dozens of capital parks projects including the dedication of Veterans Memorial Walkway, the installation of three turf fields, and the construction of Newtown Park Amphitheater.

Newton managed the largest-ever project in the history of Johns Creek – Cauley Creek Park at 7255 Bell Road. The 203-acre park features a rubberized trail, sports courts, grass and synthetic turf playing fields, a pedestrian bridge and river overlooks.

The salary range for Brookhaven director of parks and recreation is $104,978 to $161,626, effective Oct. 1.

The city of Brookhaven did not respond for comment.