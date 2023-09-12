Speed enforcement cameras are located in a school zone on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The Brookhaven Police Department is now utilizing speed detection cameras in school zones along Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Drivers will receive a warning until Oct. 5, when cameras will be clocking speeds in the 25 mph zone during school hours. Starting Oct. 6, Brookhaven police officers will issue citations with fines.

Violations will only be registered on school days, from one hour prior to the scheduled start of classes to one hour after classes have concluded.

Real-time alerts will be integrated into Brookhaven’s existing License Plate Reader (LPR) platform to identify sex-offenders, protective orders and wanted persons.

“We studied several school zones and found that speeding during school hours is an exceptional problem, threatening the safety of our most vulnerable pedestrians,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley.

Gurley said St. Martin’s Episcopal School was a partner in the initiative “to curb excessive speeding during school hours.”

In a 2019 traffic study conducted across three school zones, more than 3,000 vehicles were found to be speeding at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit in a single day. Of these, 467 took place at St. Martin’s.

“After this camera is fully established, we hope that we can expand this program to other schools in Brookhaven where speeding is a safety issue, like Cross Keys High School and Montgomery Elementary School,” said Gurley.