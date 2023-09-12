Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order this morning to suspend the state’s fuel tax “due to the 40-year-high inflation and negative economic conditions,” according to a press release.

The executive order will go into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at midnight and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12. You can read the order here.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Kemp said in the press release. “Working with partners in the General Assembly, we’ll continue to help Georgians weather the economic headwinds caused by this president, his administration, and their allies in Congress.”

The average cost of a gallon of gas today in Georgia is $3.57, which is below the national average of $3.83, according to AAA. A year ago, a gallon of gas cost $3.24 in the state.

Kemp suspended the gas tax for much of 2022 to fight soaring prices. The extended suspension was made possible by the state’s big budget surplus, which continues in 2023 with $5 billion in tax revenue in the state coffers.

Motorists likely won’t see a change in prices here until gas stations empty their tanks of current and recently purchased fuel.