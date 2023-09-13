Join @flavorforward.atl for an exciting shrimp boil fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 16 during normal hours of the Peachtree Road Farmers Market in Buckhead as we Pop Up for a Purpose: easing food insecurity one meal at a time.

250 pounds of shrimp was rescued by our team and by @proofthepudding’s Chef Helen Saile (@hgsaile) and everyone’s taste buds are going to reap the benefits of their generosity.

Flavor Forward, powered by @punkfoodie.atl, founded by Sam and Leo Flemming, is well known for its efforts of curating and delivering freshly cooked, quality, and nutritious meals to folks experiencing food insecurity made by some of our city’s most exciting pop up chefs. To date, we have made close to 4,000 fresh meals at our home kitchen at The Cathedral of St. Philip.

Continuing our efforts to source quality, local ingredients to deliver elevated meals, we’ve teamed up with local farmers for fresh produce to accompany @thespottedtrotter’s andouille sausage to prepare a tasty dish that will feed your bellies and your hearts. With one of our favorite house pop up chefs @chefamandahardee at the helm, we know these ingredients will come together in a delicious fashion. To bring the meal to a sweet conclusion, we are excited to offer Contina’s Gourmet Key Lime Pies (@cgkeylimepies).

An important passion of ours that has been highlighted by WSB-TV’s Channel 2 News is rescuing food to ensure it makes it to hungry bellies instead of the garbage can. To date we have rescued $10,000 worth of food which we have either distributed to partners or used to create meals. If any chefs, restaurants, distributors, or other industry folk ever have food or ingredients at risk of going to waste, we would like to help you. Please reach out to sam@punkfoodie.com.

This pop up event is part of a bigger fundraising campaign we are currently running on Give Butter. 100% of funds raised go to sourcing ingredients and supplies to prepare and deliver meals. If able, please consider donating at this link.