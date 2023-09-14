Impress your friends with this zesty cocktail from Ray’s on the River.

There’s probably no better spot than riverside to enjoy this Limon Bar cocktail, but your backyard can be a close second. As the evenings start to get a little cooler, break out the shaker and try your hand at being a mixologist.

Check out the recipe below.

Ray’s on the River Limon Bar Cocktail

Ray’s on the River Limon Bar Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 oz ketel one citron

75 oz fresh lemon juice

.5 oz rumchata limon

.5 oz cointreau

.5 oz simple syrup

Directions: