Impress your friends with this zesty cocktail from Ray’s on the River.
There’s probably no better spot than riverside to enjoy this Limon Bar cocktail, but your backyard can be a close second. As the evenings start to get a little cooler, break out the shaker and try your hand at being a mixologist.
Check out the recipe below.
Ray’s on the River Limon Bar Cocktail Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz ketel one citron
- 75 oz fresh lemon juice
- .5 oz rumchata limon
- .5 oz cointreau
- .5 oz simple syrup
Directions:
- Add juice, syrup, spirits, and ice to shaker tin and hard shake for 10-12 seconds.
- Strain into glass and pour.
- Garnish with graham cracker crust on the rim