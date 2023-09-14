Impress your friends with this zesty cocktail from Ray’s on the River.

There’s probably no better spot than riverside to enjoy this Limon Bar cocktail, but your backyard can be a close second. As the evenings start to get a little cooler, break out the shaker and try your hand at being a mixologist.

Check out the recipe below.

Ray's on the River's Limon Bar Cocktail
Ray’s on the River Limon Bar Cocktail

Ray’s on the River Limon Bar Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz ketel one citron
  • 75 oz fresh lemon juice
  • .5 oz rumchata limon
  • .5 oz cointreau
  • .5 oz simple syrup

Directions:

  1. Add juice, syrup, spirits, and ice to shaker tin and hard shake for 10-12 seconds.
  2. Strain into glass and pour.
  3. Garnish with graham cracker crust on the rim

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.