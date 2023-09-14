Courtesy Mitzvah House

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is the start of the High Holy Days – a time of introspection and aspiration.

It wouldn’t be a Jewish holiday without rich, filling, carb-heavy food. Alon’s in Morningside and Dunwoody offers classics like round challah, chicken matzah ball soup, and brisket. The Daily Chew sold out of pre-orders of the Rosh Hashanah menu, but they’re offering a la carte items. Other restaurants, including Aziza and The General Muir, are hosting seated dinners. 

Services are offered at synagogues, including The Temple, Chabad, and Hillel.

Other events include: 

Chag Sameach, Atlanta. Here’s to a healthy, fulfilling 5784.

Logan C. Ritchie writes features and covers Brookhaven for Rough Draft Atlanta.