Courtesy Mitzvah House

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is the start of the High Holy Days – a time of introspection and aspiration.

It wouldn’t be a Jewish holiday without rich, filling, carb-heavy food. Alon’s in Morningside and Dunwoody offers classics like round challah, chicken matzah ball soup, and brisket. The Daily Chew sold out of pre-orders of the Rosh Hashanah menu, but they’re offering a la carte items. Other restaurants, including Aziza and The General Muir, are hosting seated dinners.

Services are offered at synagogues, including The Temple, Chabad, and Hillel.

Other events include:

Mitzvah House hosts Rosh Hashanah dinner at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. $18 donation is optional.

Young Jewish Professionals Intown is holding events from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 15-17 including dinner and traditional and alternative services.

Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at MJCCA from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 17. Aimed at ages 4-11. Free.

Tashlich and community potluck dinner in Grant Park with 18Doors from 5-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Chag Sameach, Atlanta. Here’s to a healthy, fulfilling 5784.