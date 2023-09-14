Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood has a bunch of dining options for before a Georgia State football game.

If you’re gearing up for Georgia State football, Summerhill is the perfect place for your Panther pregame needs.

Georgia State University’s Center Parc Stadium is located in the Atlanta neighborhood, which has a host of restaurants and bars you can visit before or after a game.

If you’re looking for something quick, Hot Dog Pete’s is just a few steps away from the stadium doors. Just down the street, you’ll find Junior’s Pizza, which is a great neighborhood spot for pizza, calzones, and more. The September pizza of the month features chicken, waffle fries, lemon pepper sauce, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella.

If you want to start your tailgate off with some barbecue, Wood’s Chapel BBQ has you covered. If you’re watching the game from home, you can also check out their catering options. Afterwards, stop by Halfway Crooks to enjoy a refreshing beer in their shady biergarten or on the rooftop.

You can learn more about Summerhill’s dining options here.