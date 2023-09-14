Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Muscadines, asian pears, apples, tomatoes, sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, garlic, winter squash like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash, green beans, cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, kale, collard greens, cabbage, sweet potato greens, arugula, microgreens, gourmet mushrooms, basil, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Cheeseburger Salad from Community Farmers Markets

Cheeseburger Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 lb grass-fed ground beef

1 tomato (cherry tomatoes work too!), chopped

Lettuce (Napa cabbage would probably work here too!), chopped

Onion, sliced

Pickles + juice

Fresh garlic, minced

Cheddar cheese, shredded

Sesame seeds

Mayo

Spicy mustard

Lemon, for zest and juice

Sweet Georgia Red Relish (or something similar… sweet and peppery/tomatoey!)

Smoked paprika

Garlic powder

Salt & pepper to taste

Recipe:

Make the sauce: In a bowl, combine 1 cup mayo, 1/4 cup spicy mustard, 1 tbsp smoked paprika, 1/2 tbsp garlic powder, 1 tbsp pickle juice, and 1/4 cup sweet red relish. Over that bowl, zest half a lemon, then cut and juice half of that lemon. Mince some pickles, about 1/4 cup or more if you like, add to bowl. Stir it all together. Taste and adjust any ingredients as you see fit – add hot sauce or cayenne if you like it a bit spicier. Put in fridge. Make the beef: Bring a pan with 1 tsp oil to medium heat. Add in ground beef, breaking it up into crumbles with a wood spoon or spatula. Don’t fool with it too much for a few minutes, you want some browning. Add 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, 1 tsp garlic powder, mix thoroughly. Cook until meat is cooked through (no pink!), stirring here and there, and then turn off heat. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Make salad: Chop some pickles. Mix these together with lettuce, tomatoes, onion. You can decide the ratios based on what you like. Top with beef, cheese, sesame seeds and that creamy sauce we made earlier.

Apple Carrot Slaw from Community Farmers Markets

Apple Carrot Slaw Recipe:

Ingredients:

6 apples, chopped

4 carrots, chopped

3 cubanelle peppers, chopped

2 small red onions, chopped

1/2 cup cashew milk kefir

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon celery seed powder

1 teaspoon salt

Recipe:

In a small bowl whisk together the oil, cashew milk kefir, salt, and spices. Whisk until fully blended together then taste. For a little added sweetness you can add half of a tablespoon of your preferred liquid sweetener. In a larger bowl combine all of your chopped apples, carrots, red onion, and cubanelle peppers. Toss together the chopped vegetables with the dressing. Serve immediately or allow to chill in the refrigerator. Great as a side dish, but also amazing on a barbecue sandwich.

You can also find the recipes for Cheeseburger Salad and Apple Carrot Slaw on Instagram.