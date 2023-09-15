Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

The U.S. Soccer Federation’s Board of Directors announced today that metro Atlanta will be the home for its new headquarters and state-of-the-art training center.

The Federation approved the decision during its board meeting on Friday morning, with the details of the facility still in development.

Arthur Blank, owner of Atlanta United, has pledged $50 million toward moving the headquarters and training center from its current home in Chicago.

“Georgia is proud to welcome U.S. Soccer’s new headquarters and looks forward to working alongside them to build a new home for American soccer players and fans,” Gov. Brian Kemp. said in a statement. “For many decades, sports have been an essential part of Georgia’s history and culture. Events like the 1996 Olympics laid the groundwork for current and upcoming major attractions like the 2026 FIFA World Cup. From hosting visitors to training the next generation of athletes, we’re glad that this project will create new opportunities for local businesses and hardworking Georgians.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation is the exclusive governing body of soccer in the United States. The organization oversees the training and competition of the women’s and men’s national teams, the development of youth players, referee training, and growth of soccer’s popularity in the United States.

All 27 of U.S. Soccer’s National Teams will use the Atlanta facility, which will also serve as the headquarters for the organization.

“This National Training Center will accelerate the growth of soccer in this country and will represent a commitment to developing elite soccer players for decades to come,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “Investing in youth and adult programs as well as our Extended National Teams reflects our commitment to ensuring that players of all ages and backgrounds can find a home and thrive in this sport. These investments are a signal to our players, coaches, referees, members and fans that the future of U.S. Soccer is bright.”

Subject to execution of relevant agreements and the final U.S. Soccer Board’s decisions, the new facility will be located in the metro-Atlanta region. Atlanta is one of 16 host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be played across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will include 48 teams and 104 matches under a new expanded format, making it the largest FIFA World Cup in history.

“This training center and headquarters will create a new center of gravity for American soccer, right here in metro Atlanta,”Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said in a press release. “There is no place better suited to boost U.S. Soccer’s nationwide effort to increase sports access for all communities, and we are incredibly proud to be the new home for world-class facilities hosting top-tier athletes.”

“Following the excitement of Atlanta’s selection as an official FIFA World Cup 2026 host city, today’s announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation is an incredible achievement by everyone involved and will add momentum to planning the world’s largest sporting event,” Dan Corso, President, Atlanta Sports Council and Atlanta World Cup Host Committee said in a press release. “Our state’s soccer profile has once again been elevated to the highest level and this announcement will continue the effort to grow the sport in our region.”