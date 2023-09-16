As a parent, finding the right daycare for your child is one of the most important decisions you can make. It can be a daunting task to sift through all of the options and choose the best fit for your family. That’s why we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of five of the top daycares in Decatur.

1. The Goddard School

The Goddard School is a popular choice for parents in Decatur and surrounding counties. They offer programs for children from six weeks to six years old, with a focus on play-based learning and development. The Goddard School also has a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) curriculum and a low student-teacher ratio to ensure individualized attention.

Contact information:

Phone: (404) 480-8220

Email: askgoddardschool@goddardsystems.com

Address: 1902 Clairmont Road, Decatur

How to enroll: Visit https://www.goddardschool.com/atlanta/decatur-clairemont-avenue-ga to schedule a tour.

Sign up for an appointment here: https://www.goddardschool.com/schools/ga/decatur/decatur/our-school/goddard-form?utm_medium=business_listings&utm_campaign=school&utm_content=main_button

2. Sunshine House of Decatur

Sunshine House of Decatur is another great option in Decatur. They offer full-day programs for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, as well as before and after-school care for older children. Sunshine House has a focus on early childhood education and provides a curriculum that incorporates language, math, science, and social studies.

Contact information:

Phone: (404) 501-5659

Email: decatur@sshouse.com

Address: 460 Winn Way, Decatur

How to enroll: Visit https://sunshinehouse.com/decatur/ to schedule a tour.

3. Learning Nook Child Care

Learning Nook Child Care offers programs for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. They have a focus on play-based learning with teacher-guided instruction. Learning Nook also offers a music program, Spanish language classes, and a focus on character development.

Contact information:

Phone: (678) 732-9380

Email: learningnookchildcare@gmail.com

Address: 1387 Church St, Decatur, GA 30030

How to enroll: Visit https://www.learningnookchildcare.com/ to schedule a tour.

4. SoulShine Decatur

SoulShine Decatur is a family-owned daycare center that has been serving Decatur for over 7 years. They offer programs for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, with a focus on hands-on learning and exploration. SoulShine Decatur also has a low student-teacher ratio to ensure individualized attention and a loving, nurturing environment.

Contact information:

Phone: (404) 963-6071

Address: 525 W Howard Ave. Decatur

How to enroll: Visit https://www.makeyoursoulshine.com/ for more information.

5. College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center

College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center is a daycare center that has been serving Decatur for over 10 years. They offer programs for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers, as well as before and after-school care for older children. College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center has a Reggio Emilia-inspired approach to education that focuses on child-led learning and exploration.

Contact information: