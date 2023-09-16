The Atlanta Digital World Summit (ADWS) has announced this year’s three feature panel presentations for the Oct. 4 event.
The summit will examine financial technologies, entertainment and gaming. The ADWS will showcase the significance of Georgia digital revenue streams across various industries and explore the question of “What’s next?” for the digital landscape in Atlanta.
“We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders and visionaries to discuss the ever-evolving digital space in Atlanta,” said Founder of the Atlanta Digital World Summit, Sarah Smith, in a press release. “The summit will provide invaluable insights and opportunities for attendees to explore the potential and future of their respective industries.”
The ADWS lineup of panelists:
Financial Technology ‘Fintech’ Panel:
- Hillery Champagne: Executive Director of Fintech Atlanta, moderator
- Dr. Humayan Zafar: Fintech Faculty at Kennesaw State
- Jeff Gapusan: CEO of Filmhedge,
- Sandra Blair: CEO of Payverse
- David Maiman: Professor of Cybersecurity at GSA
Entertainment Panel:
- Dallas Austin: Music producer and songwriter
- Chris LeDoux: CEO Crafty Apes
- Darius Evans: Industry executive
- Isaac Hayes III: Entrepreneur and producer
- Dina Marto: Manager and entrepreneur
- Michelle Davis: Film producer and director.
- Ryan Millsap: Leading figure in the entertainment industry
Gaming Panel
- Evan Lahti: Editor in Chief of PC Gamer, moderator
- Todd Harris: CEO, Skillshot Media
- Anthony Gaud: CEO, Gaudhammer Gaming Group
- Dave Walen: CEO Exploring Digital
- Liz Tate: Tripwire Interactive COO
- Marcus Matthew: Game Developer
The Atlanta Digital World Summit will be held on Oct. 4 at SKILLSHOT MEDIA, located at 2470 Lindbergh Ln NE, Atlanta. For additional information and registration details, please visit the ADWS website.