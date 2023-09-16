The Atlanta Digital World Summit (ADWS) has announced this year’s three feature panel presentations for the Oct. 4 event.

The summit will examine financial technologies, entertainment and gaming. The ADWS will showcase the significance of Georgia digital revenue streams across various industries and explore the question of “What’s next?” for the digital landscape in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to bring together industry leaders and visionaries to discuss the ever-evolving digital space in Atlanta,” said Founder of the Atlanta Digital World Summit, Sarah Smith, in a press release. “The summit will provide invaluable insights and opportunities for attendees to explore the potential and future of their respective industries.”

The ADWS lineup of panelists:

Financial Technology ‘Fintech’ Panel:

Hillery Champagne: Executive Director of Fintech Atlanta, moderator

Dr. Humayan Zafar: Fintech Faculty at Kennesaw State

Jeff Gapusan: CEO of Filmhedge,

Sandra Blair: CEO of Payverse

David Maiman: Professor of Cybersecurity at GSA

Entertainment Panel:

Dallas Austin: Music producer and songwriter

Chris LeDoux: CEO Crafty Apes

Darius Evans: Industry executive

Isaac Hayes III: Entrepreneur and producer

Dina Marto: Manager and entrepreneur

Michelle Davis: Film producer and director.

Ryan Millsap: Leading figure in the entertainment industry

Gaming Panel

Evan Lahti: Editor in Chief of PC Gamer, moderator

Todd Harris: CEO, Skillshot Media

Anthony Gaud: CEO, Gaudhammer Gaming Group

Dave Walen: CEO Exploring Digital

Liz Tate: Tripwire Interactive COO

Marcus Matthew: Game Developer

The Atlanta Digital World Summit will be held on Oct. 4 at SKILLSHOT MEDIA, located at 2470 Lindbergh Ln NE, Atlanta. For additional information and registration details, please visit the ADWS website.