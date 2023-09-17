Sandy Springs Police caught a suspect in a fatal shooting at a local nightclub. (SSPD/Facebook)

A suspect in a fatal shooting at a Sandy Springs nightclub early Saturday morning has been arrested by the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Zerrick Wilson, who police had said was considered armed and dangerous, was apprehended, according to an SSPD Facebook post.

Officers responded to a call about a fight with a person shot at approximately 1:10 a.m. at La Dona nightclub at 215 Northwood Drive.

The suspect allegedly produced a firearm and fatally shot the victim during the fight.

Detective S. Voronkov is in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Voronkov at SVoronkov@SandySpringsGa.gov or 770-551-2562.