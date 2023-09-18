The cast of Theater Emory’s “Lost Girl.”

Inspired by the novel Peter Pan, the new production Lost Girl explores Wendy’s heartbreak as she remembers her time in Neverland. Lost Girl presented by Theater Emory will open later this month.

The coming-of-age story continues the life of J.M. Barrie’s beloved character Wendy. Years after returning home from Neverland, Wendy decides that she must find Peter to reclaim her kiss in order to move on with her life.

Written and directed by Assistant Professor of Dramatic Writing Kimberly Belflower, Lost Girl won the 2018 Kennedy Center Darrell Ayers National Playwriting Award.

“I’d heard the term ‘Peter Pan syndrome’ a lot – boys who never grow up. But when a friend diagnosed me with ‘Wendy Darling syndrome’ because I was always trying to save the little lost boys, the seed of this play was planted. Peter Pan is perhaps the closest thing we have to contemporary mythology; this common cultural touchstone anchors us and creates a shared vocabulary to explore the messiness and confusion of growing up,” said Belflower.

This play explores the Pan mythology from Wendy’s point of view. By visualizing a Wendy who is on a journey to save herself, “and in the writing of this play, over and over again, Wendy Darling’s story has helped me grow up,” said Belflower.

Lost Girl opens in the Schwartz Center Theater Lab on the campus of Emory University from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

Sept. 28, 29* and 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1* at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the Schwartz Center box office. For directions and additional information, visit schwartz.emory.edu. The box office staff is available to answer questions at (404) 727-5050, Monday–Friday, noon–6 p.m.

*Denotes Closed Captioning performances, Closed Captioning requires a smartphone. Please see House Management for details.