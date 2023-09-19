The Rusty Nail will reportedly close on Sept. 23 (photo via the Rusty Nail website).

The beloved Brookhaven dive bar The Rusty Nail is reportedly heading for last call this weekend.

According to Tomorrow’s News Today, the bar, which has been open since 1974, will be closing its doors on Sept. 23. The location at 2900 Buford Highway is expected to have a send off party on that Saturday to celebrate its last night.

Opened by Nick Cardellino and Pete Hayes when the stretch of Buford Highway was still part of unincorporated DeKalb, the bar was billed as being “the South’s version of Cheers” and was recognized by the giant, gun-shaped smoker outside.

The bar also had a location in Sandy Springs, which closed its doors last year.

According to the report, the owners of the property plan to sell it for redevelopment.