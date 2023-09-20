The Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA) has announced that Stephanie Fischer will step in as the organization’s new president and CEO.

The Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA) has announced that Stephanie Fischer will step in as the organization’s new president and CEO.

Fischer succeeds Karen Bremer, who recently announced that she would retire early next year. According to a press release, Fischer joined the GRA board of directors in 2017 and was elected to the executive committee two years later. She served as chairman of the board in 2022.

“It’s an honor to follow in Karen’s footsteps,” Fischer said in the release. “I have enjoyed collaborating with Karen for many years. I have learned so much from her leadership and significant contributions to the industry during challenging times. I look forward to building upon the momentum of Karen’s success as I pave my own way.”

The GRA classifies its mission as to serve as a voice for Georgia’s restaurants in advocacy, education and awareness. According to the release, Fischer most recently served as the vice president of corporate operations of Paradies Lagardère Travel Retail Dining Division.

“I have tremendous confidence that Stephanie is the best person to serve as the next president and CEO of the GRA”, said Justin Triplett, chairman of the board, in the release. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving alongside her on the board for several years now and her commitment and dedication to the GRA speaks for itself and we’re incredibly lucky to have her.”