A Pitt Bull was shot and killed after it attacked a Yorkshire Terrier on a Midtown street this morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 860 West Peachtree Street NW around 9:40 a.m. in reference to a dog that was shot. Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be a Pit Bull dog that sustained a gunshot wound. The animal was pronounced deceased on scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the Pit Bull attacked a Yorkshire Terrier at the location and when the owner of the Pit Bull and the owner of the Yorkshire Terrier were unable to separate the two animals, the owner of the Yorkshire Terrier shot the Pit Bull.

Immediately following the incident, the owner of the Pit Bull fled the area on foot and was not on scene when officers arrived.

The owner of the Yorkshire Terrier remained and provided a statement to officers. The small dog appeared to be in critical condition and was transported to a nearby animal hospital by officers.

The deceased Pit Bull was removed from the scene by the City of Atlanta Department of Public Works.

The investigation continues.