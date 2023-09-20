Image provided by Regency Centers.

Publix is leaving one Brookhaven shopping center for another when it departs 3435 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Recency Centers signed the supermarket to its newest expansion at Cambridge Square, 2036 Johnson Ferry Road, providing room for a drive-thru pharmacy, increased square footage, and an upgraded design.

Regency Centers says they’ve been “diligently working to provide a neighborhood grocery store option” since Kroger shuttered at Cambridge Square in 2021.

Regency Centers is investing in upgrades in landscaping, façade, signage, lighting and parking. The redevelopment, which should be complete in 2025, will expand pedestrian-friendly access to encourage walkability and bicycle parking.

Other businesses have not been announced.

“Cambridge Square is an important location to the community of Brookhaven, and having Publix as a part of it is a value add for the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Brookhaven City Council member Linley Jones. “Regency’s vision is a reflective upgrade for the property, and continues a trend of improvements for the area.”

Regency Centers owns 23 assets in metro Atlanta. The owner/operator of shopping centers is also redeveloping Buckhead Landing at 3330 Piedmont Road.