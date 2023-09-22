Though the parking lot will be closed for several weeks, the trails remain open at Akers Mill (West Palisades), according to a Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area press release.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) has started a paving project to repair parking lots at Akers Mill (West Palisades), Powers Island, Columns Drive and Interstate North (Cochran Shoals).

The project, which will address critical maintenance needs and safety concerns, means temporary closures in the areas during construction work, CRNRA Superintendent Ann Honious said in a press release.

The project began at Akers Mill entry road and parking lot on Sept. 20. Though the parking lot will be closed for up to three weeks, all trails will remain open. The trails can be accessed from the Paces Mill unit where parking is available.

The next park unit scheduled for repair will be Powers Island, followed by Interstate North, before ending at Columns Drive. The schedule is subject to change. Additional information will be updated on the park website and social media (Facebook and Instagram) accounts.

The entire project is estimated to be complete in December. The repair and repaving of the entry road and parking lots will correct sub-surface and water control issues, according to the release. The National Park Service Pavement Preservation Program also includes striping to improve traffic flow and parking visibility as well as replacement of unit signage.

The project is funded through the Federal Lands Transportation Program.