On Sunday at a special Pawty in the Park in Midtown, Gourmet Street Foods is cooking up gourmet Frippers hot dogs like this Exit 115: a tempura fried kimchi slaw dog with sweet soy and sriracha



An amazing week in underground pop ups is ahead of us and we can’t wait for things like: Jackalope x Barangay doing Filipinized Spanish dishes with a Southern inflection, Ganji bringing Asian-American fire to Sceptre Brewing, a carefully curated group of chefs from Punk Foodie at Pawty in the Park during Atlanta Streets Alive (along with the Paw Patrol), and a brunch from Ricky Zucar and Claudia Martinez at Patria Cocina.

To see all 100+ events for the week, check our pop-up finder web app (beta) where you can filter to see the below (and more) recommendations.

Ganji at Sceptre Brewing on Tuesday through Sunday – ITP – Decatur

As the first chefs to open up @punkfoodieatponce this fall, we are always thrilled to see what @ganji.atl is cookin’ up. Always forward-thinking and amazing, their Asian-American fusion dishes are tasty every time. Expect to try things like: Mushroom Bagel Bites with with korean sweet potato mousse, Yuzu Pepper Wet Nuggz with snow sauce for dipping, Porchetta Sandos with delicious Ssamjang Aioli, and Sloppy “Jun” Fries with kimchi, Ganji sauce, cheese, and scallions. You have 6 opportunities to catch them for dinner this week so don’t miss out.

Secret Pint BBQ Joins Forces with Grand Champion at Reformation Brewery every Thursday through Sunday – OTP – Smyrna

Bryan Hull from @secretpintbbq has been popping up all over the city for at least a couple of years now and now he’s landed a regular gig. He and Robert Owens of Grand Champion BBQ are joining up to start a new BBQ concept out of the Grand Champion BBQ Smyrna space next to Reformation Brewery. Owens and Hull will be open Thurs-Sun, serving a full BBQ spread on Fridays/Saturdays, and a more focused menu on Thursdays/Sundays. The goal is to return to old-school all-wood cooking methods to cook craft-style BBQ, as was highlighted by Secret Pint BBQ pop-ups. There will be influence from Texas and the Carolinas, but the ultimate goal is to elevate Georgia BBQ using Robert and Bryan’s shared experience of growing up eating at regional spots like Harold’s and Fresh Air. The early menu will have a heavy lean towards Brisket, Sausage, and Turkey, but expect an ever-evolving spread of meats and scratch-made sides.

Orange Lion (Thai) at Qommunity on Friday and Saturday – ITP – EAV

Debuting a new fall menu just in time for The East Atlanta Strut, @orangelionpat will have tasty Thai street food dishes waiting to feed and impress you. Expect Thai noodle soups like Boat Noodle Soup (kuay tiew ruaa) and Pink Noodle Soup (yen ta fo). Strut on down during the event to We Suki Suki to give these a try. Dinner is also served Wednesday-Saturday 5pm-9pm.

ATL Night Market on Friday and Saturday – OTP – Lawrenceville

Returning for its third year, come taste dishes from all over the world at this multicultural food and experiential event supporting non-profit efforts to promote D&I. Their mission is to build a more inclusive Atlanta by staging festive multicultural and educational programs that celebrate, build connections among, and advance Atlanta’s diverse communities.

Featuring food from Asia (Eggroll Boyz, Bun Bo Hue Kitchen, Hapa Kitchen, Naan Stop), Latin America (Chicas Birria), Caribbean, US/Canada, Europe, and more, there really will be something for everyone. This free event will run Friday 5PM-10PM and Saturday 2PM-10PM. Dogs are welcome. You can bring your own lawn chairs.

Pop Up Susu with Carolynn Ladd and Brian Wolfe (Low Country Boil) at Grant & Little on Saturday

Chef Carolynn Ladd aka @carolynnholistichealth is doing a 5-course Low Country Boil, oyster bar, southern sides, and dessert with guest chef @bwolfenstein in her womxn-led supper series that celebrates womxn in the local Atlanta food movement. Utilizing hyperlocal ingredients this ticketed event is going to be a special one. Get tickets here. Dinner is served 6:30pm-9:30pm

Coffee and Pastries Brunch with Ricky Zucar (pastries) and Claudia Martinez (pastries) at Patria Cocina on Sunday

@cafeclaudia.atl and @ricky_zucar are doing a fun #popupforapurpose to raise money for @elrefugiostewart this Sunday. Whipping up some delicious pastries to pair with @recuerdos.atl’s coffee on top of Patria Cocina’s well-known menu items, this special brunch is sure to please. Reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

Atlanta Streets Alive and Pawty in the Park with Gourmet Street Foods, The Smokey Mango (Caribbean), Cooks with Passion (Latin-Caribbean) , Amanda Hardee (Gourmet Soup), Fripper’s (hot dogs) at 10th Street Dog Park on Sunday

Our carefully curated and very canine-friendly event is taking place at the 10th Street Dog Park during Atlanta Streets Alive featuring Punk Foodie’s curated group of chefs all done in partnership with @midtown_atl.

@gourmet_street_foods is cooking up a selection of gourmet hot dogs using Fripper’s dogs (of course) that play on local Atlanta cities and jests at our congested traffic problems including the Tempura Fried Kimchi Slaw Dog w/ Sweet Soy,Sriracha. @chefamandahardee will be cooking up excellent and “hardee” soups like her Chilled creamy cucumber soup served with Tuscan cream cheese and toast points, Strawberry Soup topped with Balsamic glaze and creme fraiche served with fresh green salad and vinaigrette, Watermelon gazpacho with chickpea quinoa salad. @cookswithpassion will be there with a ‘Bell of Tacos’ menu including crunchwraps, chalupas and elote. Finally, @thesmokeymango will have their delectable array of empanadas, “smoked tings”, and delicious Caribbean influenced menu we will all enjoy

And….we have something for the kids. @PawPatrolMovie will be there with a giant tic tac toe game involving dog treats. All the kids we know can’t wait until this movie comes out!

Don’t miss this all-star line up of food and a great activity for the kids and dogs at one of Atlanta’s biggest free events this weekend on Sunday 1pm-5pm. Dogs are welcome anywhere at the festival all day. More information can be found here.

Flip Remix with Jackalope (Asian Southern) and Barangay (Filipino) at The Bookhouse Pub on Sunday

@Jackalopeatl and @barangayatl are coming together for an exciting collab dinner that has foodies very amped. Jackalope will be doing Filipinized Spanish dishes and Barangay will be pushing Southern-inflected Filipino food. Prepare your palates for Bacolod Fried Chicken with inasal rice and tomato cucumber fish sauce salad, and dry brined pork chops with collard malunggay laing (creamed spinach but braised in coconut milk and ginger). Food is on from 3pm-9pm.

PUNK FOODIE @ PONCE UPDATE!

We are slogging through construction and the permitting process for our soon to be launched pop-up emporiium….no set opening date yet, but it will be in October. We can’t wait to have you stop by!

ABOUT PUNK FOODIE

