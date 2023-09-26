A Taste of Chamblee will celebrate the city’s culinary scene this Oct. 14.

A Taste of Chamblee will celebrate the city’s culinary and arts scene this Oct. 14 in downtown.

This marks the 14th year celebrating Chamblee’s restaurants and chefs. According to a press release, this year’s event will not only have food vendors, but craft vendors as well to help celebrate the occasion.

Food vendors will include the likes of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, The Buttercrumble, Chicas Birria, Gus’s Fried Chicken, and more. As far as crafts go, visitors will be able to peruse through homemade soaps, candles, tea shops, and others.

During the event, there will also be opportunities to watch football on big screens in a beer garden, or head to a wine tent to sip on reds and whites.

According to the release, A Taste of Chamblee will also be partnering with the app Intellitix this year. The app allows attendees to connect a credit or debit card to their account and pay for items using their phone.

A full list of all vendors can be found online.