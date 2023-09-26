Scraplanta Executive Director Jonelle Dawkins (left) and Adamah Atlanta Hub Director Joanna Kobylivker.

At Congregation Shearith Israel’s community-wide Day of Service, dozens of volunteers collaborated to reuse, reduce and recycle at the Morningside synagogue. Kids and adults made comfort bags, meals and dog beds with personal touches.

The idea was generated in part by Atlanta moms who wanted to give leftover materials a second life when their kids finished a three-week, Jewish summer camp session.

Joanna Kobylivker is the Atlanta hub director of Adamah, a national Jewish environmental organization. Full of ideas about how to upcycle camp materials, Kobylivker was invited to meet the founder of Ridwell, a residential pickup recycling service, when a brainstorming session began.

Ryan Metzger, Ridwell CEO, said, “Our community partners are doing incredible work to support kids, artists, and animals in the Atlanta area and we are honored to be the bridge that brings them together through sharing resources and upcycling.”

Together the environmentalists developed an idea: Take old mattress toppers from Camp Coleman and sew them into pet beds for PAWS Atlanta with materials from Scraplanta. Ridwell would store the mattress toppers until project day.

“We had all these ideas, but the biggest lift was figuring out how to coordinate everything,” said Kobylivker. “It required transporting the beds from camp, storing them somewhere in Atlanta, gathering materials and sewing machines, getting volunteers, and then delivering the beds.”

The idea grew. By the time the Sept. 10 project rolled around there were a handful of opportunities for doing a mitzvah, or good deed.

Scraplanta provided sewing machines on site at Shearith Israel, the first time the organization has taken the sewing equipment on the road, said Executive Director Jonelle Dawkins.

“We’re very open to providing art education to the community,” said Dawkins.

In addition to the middle schoolers who upcycled foam mattresses to make 23 pet beds for animal shelter PAWS Atlanta, volunteers worked on: