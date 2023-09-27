Atlanta Art Week 2023 gears up for a week of art. Photograph by Debra Mosley and courtesy of Hambidge Art Center.

Now in its second year, Atlanta Art Week has announced that more than 10 institutions have joined this year’s programming.

Founded in 2022 by art advisor Kendra Walker, Atlanta Art Week is a four-day event taking place at galleries, museums, and art studios across the city. With a lineup that includes guided tours, exhibition openings, panel discussions, artist talks, open studios, extended hours, and sneak peeks, this annual celebration of the arts seeks to encourage participation in Atlanta’s diverse art scene every fall.

Following the success of last year’s debut which drew over 2,000 registered visitors, the 2023 event is poised to be even bigger and better than ever.

Kendra Walker photographed by Piera Moore standing in front of Still Untitled acrylic on canvas “72x 108” by Patrick Eugène.

New institutional additions to this year’s event include the Atlanta Contemporary, MOCA GA, Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, Clark Atlanta University Art Museum, the High Museum of Art, Michael C. Carlos Museum, Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), Zuckerman Museum of Art, Dalton Gallery at Agnes Scott, and Atlanta University Center Art History+Curatorial Studies Collective.

This year, Alan Avery Art Company, Sandler Hudson Gallery, UTA Artist Space, Atlanta BeltLine, The Hambidge Center, the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (ADAMA) and the Spruill Center for the Arts and Spruill Gallery are also joining in the fun. You can also look for the Mildred Thompson Legacy Project, a showcase of career highlights of the late painter Mildred Thompson.

Atlanta Art Week 2023 will run from Mon., Oct. 2 through Sun., Oct. 8. For more information about participating artists, partners, and events, check out the Atlanta Art Week website and Instagram account.