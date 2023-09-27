Josh White has been appointed the new executive director of Peachtree Creek Greenway, the 1.3-mile waterfront trail that will eventually connect 12 miles of Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, and Doraville.

White formerly served as the principal and founder of Foxhole Strategies, a public affairs and fundraising consulting firm. For 20 years he helped win elections, achieve legislative goals and build support for public policies in Georgia politics. He worked for candidates who ran for every level of office – from city council to U.S. Congress.

“Working on campaigns is like building an airplane as you’re going down a runway, and when it is no longer for you, it’s time to move on,” White said.

Josh White

Leaving the world of campaigning behind has been “breathtakingly awesome,” White said. Make no mistake, the 20-year Georgia resident still follows politics and gets excited about voting.

An avid disc golf player, White spends his free time in parks across the city. He takes his dogs to Doll’s Head Trail in DeKalb County, enjoys the annual Chomp and Stomp food and music festival in Cabbagetown and enjoys strolling on the BeltLine.

“I know how valuable the BeltLine has been to the future of Atlanta. The [Peachtree Creek] Greenway will similarly be a transformative project for Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville and unincorporated DeKalb,” White said.

Peachtree Creek Greenway currently runs from North Druid Hills Road to Briarwood Road in Brookhaven. The city of Brookhaven has started the engineering of Phase II, which will stretch from North Druid Hills to the Brookhaven city limit near Green’s liquor store on Buford Highway.

Eventually, the Greenway and BeltLine will meet.

White expects the biggest-yet event on the Peachtree Creek Greenway when the city of Brookhaven hosts the first International Festival on Oct. 21-22. The weekend will include cultural performances and music, international cuisine, an art walk, interactive art creation, a Kidz Zone, health screenings and vendors. A 5K walk/run will benefit We Love Buford Highway.

“Peachtree Creek is a great gem that we should work on preserving and cherishing. The Greenway is a great way to do that,” White said.