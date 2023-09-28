The 2023–2024 school year marks the 10th anniversary of Pace Academy’s Isdell Center for Global Leadership (ICGL), an initiative that has become a defining component of a Pace education.

The results-oriented program cultivates global competency and leadership capabilities among students and faculty in Pace’s Lower, Middle and Upper Schools. Through the ICGL, Pace students connect with other students and experts across the globe through curricular, co-curricular and hands-on activities; in-depth study of an annual global theme; community and international partnerships; local field trips; a speaker series; leadership fellowships and internships; community engagement projects at home and abroad; and domestic and international study tours.

Pace ICGL students in Costa Rica.

As the ICGL turns 10, the Pace community is once again tackling Water, the annual theme in 2014-2015, the ICGL’s inaugural year. “This time, our exploration of Water is more complex and more informed,” says ICGL Director Trish Anderson, now in her 20th year at the school. “We’re able to dive deeper because we’ve spent the past decade analyzing related themes like Conservation, Energy and Climate. The students who studied Water in Pre-First are now, as freshmen in our Upper School, equipped with the skills and experiences necessary to enhance their understanding in a different context. It’s exciting to see things come full circle.”

ICGL Visiting Scholar Dr. Kersey Sturdivant set the tone for the year during his two-day visit to campus in September. A marine ecologist who studies the effects of human disturbance on the seafloor and develops marine technology to enhance human understanding of the ocean, Sturdivant shared his work with students across all divisions during special assemblies; spent time in science classrooms; and met with the Upper School ICGL Student Council, the Isdell Global Leaders cohort, faculty members, donors, and the Black, African-American, African Diaspora Affinity Group.

ICGL Visiting Scholar Dr. Kersey Sturdivant.

“As we think about the global ocean ecosystem, its importance to life on this planet, and our role in the harm that we’ve caused, it’s imperative that we recognize this precious body of water for what it is: the reason for our continued existence on this planet,” Sturdivant told students. “If we don’t start acting like that, well, that’s it.”

The ICGL continues to thrive and develop this year with the addition of a Middle School Minimester program, offered to every Middle School student as part of their academic program. Going forward, week-long minimesters will take place annually in February and will focus on developing students’ global-mindedness, cultural awareness, engaged citizenship and leadership skills by taking students out of their familiar classroom environments and allowing them to learn about global issues in real-world settings in and around Atlanta. The program’s emphasis on immersive and experiential learning focused around socially relevant topics will support the growth and development of all of students’ global competency. Minimester courses—for example, Art & Activism: Addressing Global Issues and Effective Leadership in a Complex World—will take place during the school day.

To accommodate the new week-long program, the ICGL has shifted the timing of spring study tours to coincide with minimesters—which means that every Middle School student will either participate in an ICGL study tour or enroll in a minimester. Students may take advantage of summer study tour opportunities as well.

“This year, Pace students and faculty in the Lower, Middle and Upper Schools will travel to 17 countries on 20 study tours,” Anderson reports. “From Baja to Basque Country and Thailand to Morocco, students’ travels will highlight focus areas including conservation, marine biology, education, technology, history and leadership development.”

Pace students in Morocco

With the world facing complex challenges that demand innovative and compassionate leadership, Pace Academy’s ICGL will continue to nurture a diverse community of students who are not only academically equipped but also culturally aware, ethically grounded and committed to positive change.

