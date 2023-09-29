Lincoln Property Company recently announced the first wave of retailers that will be opening at Echo Street West, the mixed-use community located on Atlanta’s Westside.

According to the real estate company, the businesses are all eateries: El Gordo Taqueria by Fuego Tortilla, Fresh Squeezed Mini Bar and Le Macaron.

El Gordo Taqueria by Fuego Tortilla, which is set to open in early 2024, is a seafood-infused taqueria restaurant that will offer menu items ranging from gourmet Mexican street food to fresh ceviche and fish tacos.

Owner and chef Mario Garcia, who immigrated to Georgia from Mexico back in 2004, says that he is currently in the process of finalizing the menu and sourcing the freshest seafood from nearby Georgia port cities.

“We’re bringing an adventurous menu into the city with fresh salsas, whole ingredients, blue corn tortillas and other bold flavors,” said Garcia. “Whether our guests come from the surrounding neighborhood, off the BeltLine or from out of town, we look forward to welcoming them into our culture through delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine.”

Also coming to Echo Street West in spring 2024 is Fresh Squeezed Mini Bar, a new concept from the family-owned smoothie and juice bar, Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar.

The restaurant plans to serve items such as smoothie bowls and fresh juices during the daytime, while in the evening it will offer more “adult” beverages with cold-pressed cocktails.

The final addition to Echo Street West is Le Macaron, an authentically-French macaron shop.

In addition to its signature macarons, Le Macaron will also be selling gourmet chocolates, French gelato, classic French pastries, European-style beverages and more.

The three businesses will join already established structures in the area, including Westside Motor Lounge (restaurant/bar), VIBE (apartment community) and Guardian Studios (art studio), among others.

“We are curating a welcoming environment on Atlanta’s Westside by bringing in diverse shop and restaurant owners and unique offerings,” said Tony Bartlett, SVP at Lincoln Property Company.

“We’re encouraged by the huge strides the project has made in the past year – from the openings of Westside Motor Lounge and VIBE, to the lease-up of Guardian Studios and the enormous response to Guardian Works – and we look forward to making more exciting retail announcements soon.”