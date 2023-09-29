A digital birthday mosaic on a large, outdoor video screen is being created with birthday messages. (Courtesy The Carter Center)

The Jimmy Carter Library & Museum and The Carter Center are co-hosting Jimmy Carter’s 99th Birthday Celebration this weekend. On Oct. 1, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter turns 99.

All the events below will be held at The Carter Presidential Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE in Atlanta.

AGENDA

Friday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

See our digital birthday mosaic on a large, outdoor video screen filled with more than 11,500 birthday messages for President Carter. Messages are being collected via the CarterCenter.org website from well-wishers all over the world. See the online mosaic.

Visitors can upload their birthday tributes in person via a QR code and watch video and photo tributes from others, including musicians, actors, artists, authors, and political leaders.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

99-cent admission to the Museum in honor of Carter’s 99th birthday

Birthday cake and family-friendly games and crafts – Museum Lobby and outside

Screening of “All the President’s Men” at 1 p.m. – Museum Theater

Trivia at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Museum Lobby

Food trucks on-site in the Library parking area

Continued display of our interactive birthday mosaic (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.

Naturalization service to welcome 99 new U.S. citizens in honor of President Carter’s 99th birthday.

Continued display of our interactive birthday mosaic (9 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

SOCIAL MEDIA

When sharing tributes on social media, please use #JimmyCarter99.

Note: If U.S. Government shutdown is avoided, activities at the Jimmy Carter Library & Museum will continue on Sunday, including 99-cent admission.