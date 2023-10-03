Customers enjoying food at Noni’s.

Noni’s in Old Fourth Ward is closing its doors after 15 years of service.

Owner Matt Ruppert announced the closure on the Italian restaurant’s Instagram account. Noni’s will close at the end of October.

“With hearts full of pride and gratitude, we announce that Noni’s will close at the end of this month,” reads the statement. “We’ve been on this Italian stallion for 15+ years and we are grateful for every backbreaking one of them.”

The neighborhood restaurant opened in 2008 and was known for serving up Italian cuisine such as homemade pasta, mozzarella, and sandwiches.

Up until the closure at the end of October, the eatery will be hosting a slew of events, including “The Finale” Halloween party on Oct. 28. A full list of events can be found on the restaurant’s website.